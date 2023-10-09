Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man went on a wild crime spree that started at one Publix in Columbia and ended in his arrest at another, according to both local police and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The Forest Acres Police Department were called to the Publix grocery store on Forest Drive at around 2 p.m. for a report that someone was shoplifting.

The police determined Jeremy Alan Boone, 30, shoplifted from the grocery store while in his work vehicle.

The police said Boone drove to the Covenant Crossing area and crashed his work truck -- which belonged to RotoRooter -- at the Brickyard Condominiums on Bethel Church Road. While there, he confronted a friend of his in an “agitated and frantic” state, according to an incident report.

Boone’s friend told police he tried to steal a shotgun from him, and the two wrestled for the gun. During the struggle, Boone pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed his friend in his left buttock, according to allegations made in the incident report.

Next, Forest Acres police said Boone stole his friend’s Honda Accord. He crashed into another car and sped away at Pinestraw and Two Notch Road. After that, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Boone crashed his car on Spring Park Road. The car caught on fire during this crash, the sheriff’s department said.

A person driving a Camry who stopped to help rescue Boone from the crash was carjacked, the sheriff’s department said. Boone sped off in the Camry, then crashed that vehicle into a telephone pole on North Springs Road, according to allegations from the sheriff’s department.

Authorities said another person stopped to help Boone after he crashed into the telephone pole. Boone is accused by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department of carjacking that person and stealing their vehicle.

RCSD said deputies chased Boone up Two Notch Road and through the Blythewood area.

Authorities said they were chasing Boone in another stolen vehicle and chased him into the parking lot of the Publix on Sparkleberry Road where he was eventually arrested by RCSD deputies.

Jeremy Alan Boone, 30, is charged by RCSD with two counts of grand larceny over $10,000. Along with these charges, Boone is facing charges from the Forest Acres Police Department of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, grand larceny for the theft of the motor vehicle, and shoplifting.

