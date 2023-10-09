SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham, NC

Paisley Grayson
Paisley Grayson(Durham Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons announced that an Amber Alert has been issued for Paisley Grayson, a missing 4-year-old from Durham who was allegedly abducted by her biological father.

Officials described Grayson as 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with orange hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white jeans shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

According to officials, they believe Paisley Grayson was abducted by her biological father, Mitchell Grayson, a 37-year-old white male who is around 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 with brown hair and hazel eyes. Officials added that he also has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and arms.

Officials stated that Matthew Grayson reportedly broke into a home at 804 Angier Avenue in Durham on October 7 and badly beat one of the child’s family members before taking her. They said they left the area in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro Van with license plate number HFS7433. Officials believe they could be heading toward Moravian Falls in North Carolina or South Carolina.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4434 or call 911 or* HP.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forest Acres Police, Jeremy Allan Boone stabbed a man with a pocket knife,...
Midlands stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported two people died after a vehicle overturned several...
2 dead after vehicle overturns several times near Columbia
The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the swimmer who died after drowning in Kendall Lake.
Kershaw County Coroner identifies swimmer who died in Camden Lake
On this week’s episode, Billie Jean Shaw has an exclusive sit down with Sheila Johnson. Johnson...
AWARENESS: Exclusive With Sheila Johnson, Co-Founder of BET & America’s First Black Female Billionaire

Latest News

BOONE IN COURT
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crime spree
A Lexington County man went on a wild crime spree that started at one Publix in Columbia and...
Authorities: Lexington County man carjacked 2 people, crashed 4 vehicles, stabbed his friend in crim
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake in the Midlands of South...
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Monday
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not quite as cold tonight, then finally a rain chance by Thursday
Coastal Carolina University is opening its second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway on Monday.
CCU opens new ‘Teal Nation’ store in downtown Conway