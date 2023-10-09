SkyView
4 people displaced after 3 fires break out in Orangeburg

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Four people in Orangeburg are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after being displaced due to fires.

According to the Red Cross, crews responded to three different in one day over the weekend.

Officials said the latest fire broke out at 6:55 a.m. Sunday at a commercial building on Cannon Bridge Road.

All of the fires were determined to be accidental and no injuries were reported.

