2 dead in Kershaw County car crash

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead after a crash on I-20 Saturday.

The crash happened on I-20 Westbound at the 94-mile marker.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, a car lost control and hit another vehicle with at least six passengers inside, flipping it over and killing two people.

West identified the victims as 13-year-old Mya Williams and 48-year-old Wanda Reddick, both from the Bishopville area.

Reddick was transported to Prisma Health Richland where she died, while Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

West said there is no word on the others who were in the vehicle but that they were all taken to the hospital. He said it appears no one had on seatbelts.

A highway patrol spokesperson said the driver of the other car was not hurt.

