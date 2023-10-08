Trooper: Two dead after vehicle overturns several times near Columbia

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported two people died after a vehicle overturned several times three miles north of Columbia.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgesway said at 8:28 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 7, a 2000 Mercury SUV was traveling north on the I-77 ramp merged onto I-20 West going off the right side of the road, striking, an embankment, with the vehicle overturning multiple times.

Both the driver and the passenger died at the scene said officials.

An investigation into the crash has been begun by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

