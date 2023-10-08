SkyView
Trooper: 2 dead after crash in Kershaw County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported two people have died following a multi-vehicle crash...
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported two people have died following a multi-vehicle crash in Kershaw County.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said at 10:08 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 7, a 2003 Honda Accord traveled westbound on I-20 near the 94 mile-marker when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway lost control, then traveled back left of center.

The Honda proceeded to cross the median, colliding with the driver’s side of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe then overturned.

The driver and passenger in the Tahoe died at the scene while the driver of the Honda Accord was uninjured said troopers. The South Carolina Highway Patrol has started an investigation into the crash.

