Tasha Cobbs Leonard, husband Kenneth Leonard opens first Athletes Foot in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Grammy-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard and music producer Kenneth Leonard opened the Athletes Foot in the Upstate as the first recipients of the STAART program.

The Leonards arrived in Greenville five years ago.

“We came here to start in ministry at Relentless Church with Pastor John and Aventer Gray which was an amazing really godsent thing,” said Leonard, “and Pastor Tasha and I are from similar hometowns, but when we got here it felt like home. We fell in love with the area, we fell in love with the people, when we fell in love with what it feels like and means to be here and so God told us to stay here and plant and build life here and do ministry here that’s what brought us here to Greenville.”

Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church tells the story of how he encouraged Tasha Cobbs Leonard and husband Kenneth Leonard to move to Greenville.

The couple started a church in Spartanburg during the pandemic called the Purpose Place. However, they spent the last three years working on this franchise, as the first recipients of the STAART program with Athletes Foot.

“It is for the African-American community, they provided a space for those who desired to get into the franchising of the Athletes Foot, they provided a place where they walked us through the program,” said Cobbs Leonard.

The STAART program, which stands for ‘Strategic African-American Retail Track,’ was the brain child of Darius Billings, the vice president of marketing and community engagement for the Athlete’s Foot USA.

Billings said the idea came up at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement during the summer of 2020.

“[I] asked myself ‘how am I using my platform to help us,’” said Billings. He goes on to say the sneaker industry was built on Black culture and we are the number one consumers, but there is not a lot of representation in the industry.

“So, this was a program to grow Black ownership in the sneaker space and industry,” said Billings.

Cobbs Leonard said her love for sneakers started from a need not necessarily a desire in her mid-twenties.

She played basketball in high school where she broke her left big toe. Later, she started feeling aches and pains. She went to the doctor and found out she had bone-on-bone arthritis. However, at the time she performing in heels and soon the pain became unbearable. So, she had to find an alternative to heels, and she found sneakers.

“So, I started wearing sneakers, and I was like if I got to wear sneakers then I’m going to be the best at it,” said Cobbs Leonard. “So, I started studying the culture and the community. I call myself a baby sneaker head, I don’t know all the information, but I know a little bit.

Her husband had a different connection to the industry.

“I’m a sneakerhead by marriage,” said Leonard. “When we started dating I realized she was into sneakers and I wanted to be able to connect with her on as many levels as possible. So I started studying all the Jordans and I kind of got into it and was like ‘I like this.’”

Cobbs Leonard said she was excited to be able to bring this store to the Greenville community.

“We’re not just here just to sell sneakers and you know and get people to our store,” said Cobbs Leonard. “This is for the community, so just as much as the community comes and pours into us, we want to pour back into the community. So, we are super excited to be here in Greenville to do that.”

Mayor Knox also attended, congratulated the couple and talked about his excitement about the opportunities their new venture will open for the community.

Mayor Knox White congratulates Tasha Cobb Leonard and husband Kenneth Leonard on opening Athletes Foot in Greenville on Saturday, October 7.

