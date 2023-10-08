SkyView
Stouffer’s is selling an Advent calendar filled with frozen dinners

Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
(CNN) – Companies are getting more and more creative with their Advent calendars every holiday season.

Stouffer’s has announced its first ever Advent calendar, the “Comfort Calendar.”

The Advent calendar contains frozen food meals.

Products inside the Advent calendar include Stouffer’s classic favorites like a family size macaroni and cheese, family size lasagna with meat and sauce, and Bowl-Fulls chicken bacon ranch bowl.

Additional sides will also be included.

The calendar costs $40.

The first batch of calendars sold out after becoming available on Monday. More will be available via monthly drops throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

