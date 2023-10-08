One child, one adult dead after crash in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported two people have died following a multi-vehicle crash in Kershaw County.

Kershaw County Coroner David West reported Mya Williams, 13, and Wanda Reddick, 48, died after the Saturday night collision.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said at 10:08 p.m. on Oct. 7, a 2003 Honda Accord traveled westbound on I-20 near the 94 mile-marker when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway lost control, then traveled back left of center.

The Honda proceeded to cross the median, colliding with the driver’s side of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe then overturned.

It was determined by troopers that neither Reddick nor Williams were wearing their seatbelts. The South Carolina Highway Patrol has started an investigation into the crash.

