Lexington police seek suspect who used stolen credit cards from MUV Fitness to buy items at Wal-Mart

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have started a search for an individual who is accused of using stolen credit and debit cards to buy items at a retail store.

The Lexington Police Department reported on Sept. 20, that a person took items from a gym locker at MUV Fitness and used the victim’s debit and credit cards to buy items at Wal-Mart.

If you have any information about this person, you are encouraged to contact Detective Salisbury at jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

