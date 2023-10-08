SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County stabbing suspect arrested on multiple charges following afternoon crime spree

A Lexington County man has been arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, after...
A Lexington County man has been arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, after an afternoon crime spree Sunday that spanned multiple cities and jurisdictions.(MGN ONLINE)
By Nick Neville
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST ACRES, S.C. – (WIS) A Lexington County man has been arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, after an afternoon crime spree Sunday that spanned multiple cities and jurisdictions.

According to Forest Acres Police, Jeremy Allan Boone stabbed a man with a pocket knife, threatened the same man with a gun, stole a car, and committed other crimes all within a span of hours.

The rash of crimes began at around 2:00 P.M., Forest Acres Police say, when Boone, 30, stole something from the Publix on Forest Drive.

He drove away in his work car, police say.

At that point, Boone, of Gaston, drove to the Covenant Crossing area where he crashed his car on Covenant Road in Forest Acres.

Investigators say he ran from the crash site to the Brickyard Condominiums on Bethel Church Road because he knew someone who lived there.

While at the complex, officers say Boone “scuffled” with the man he knew there over a gun.

As the victim tried getting away, Boone stabbed him in the back with a pocket knife, police say.

According to the victim, Boone then pointed a second gun at him, but it was not loaded.

Forest Acres Police say Boone then stole that man’s car and fled the city of Forest Acres.

The victim only suffered minor injuries.

“Miraculously, the victim survived the ordeal with minor injuries,” Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said. “We are grateful this violent criminal is off the streets tonight before anyone else was hurt.”

Boone, who is currently at a local hospital, then committed other crimes in Richland County before he was arrested, according to Forest Acres Police.

Once released from the hospital, Boone faces charges from Forest Acres Police of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, grand larceny for the theft of a motor vehicle, and shoplifting.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that its agency is expected to file additional charges against Boone.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
One person has died after a suspected drowning at Lake Kendall in Camden.
Police: One dead after suspected drowning in Camden lake
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
The Lexington Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying an individual in...
Lexington police ask public for help identifying individual in connection with attempted armed robbery

Latest News

WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Police searching for Sumter missing teenagers
WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 8
WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Columbia Mayor town hall tour wraps up Oct. 9
WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Kershaw County car crash