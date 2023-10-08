Kershaw County Coroner identifies swimmer who died in Camden Lake

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the swimmer who died after drowning in Kendall Lake.

Coroner David West Said Justin Jenkins, 20, died after he was swimming in Kendall Lake, went under the water, and did not come back up. The Kershaw County 911 dispatch received a call at 3:35 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 7, that Jenkins had not resurfaced.

The Camden Fire Department, Kershaw County Rescue Squad, and EMS were sent to the lake. Jenkins’ body was recovered at 3:52 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene, said officials.

Officials added Jenkins was swimming in the lake with his girlfriend.

