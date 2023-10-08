SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another chilly morning for the Midlands tomorrow!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After a cold morning across the region, temperatures quickly rebound this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

  • Lots of sunshine to finish the weekend.
  • Chilly again tomorrow morning!
  • Midweek surge of cloud cover and moisture.
  • Scattered showers return by Friday.
First Alert Summary

The cold front we were tracking all week dropped in yesterday, which is why we were so cold this morning! Lows across the Midlands fell into the upper-30s and low-40s. Thanks to our sky full of sunshine, our temperatures will climb fast. They’ll reach the upper-60s and low-70s this afternoon.

Overnight, skies will stay clear and our wind will remain calm. This will allow for radiation from today’s sunshine to escape the Earth’s surface very quickly. When this occurs, temperatures cool off rapidly. This process is known as ‘Radiational Cooling’. It will allow for our lows to drop into the low-40s.

Sunshine warms us up again Monday and Tuesday, with highs eventually hitting the low-80s. Cloud cover fills in on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, scattered showers make a return to the Midlands with our next cold front.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Plenty of sunshine! Highs around 70 degrees.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows fall into the low-40s.

Monday: More sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Warm, with highs in the low-80s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s.

