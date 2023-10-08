Community mourns prominent lawyer Stanley Myers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, hundreds from across the state gathered at First Nazareth Baptist church including family, friends, the legal community, and others to honor and celebrate the life of Stanley Myers.

“Stanley was a great man. He was a smart man. When I met Stanley, he already knew where he wanted to go and how he was going to get there,” said Dr. Isom Lowman, Myers’s Uncle. Born in Swansea South Carolina, Myers was remembered for many things in his accomplished life.

A star quarterback at the Citadel in the late 90s, a trailblazing military servant, serving as the only African American Judge in the SC National Guard, and an accomplished attorney in the Midlands. Myers was known for his generosity, compassion, humor, his smile and most importantly…. his love for his family

“LJ and Hayley he loved y’all so much. He loved y’all so much. Tashia, you were his angel. You were his rock. He couldn’t have accomplished what he accomplished without you and I think you should know that,” said Russell Ott, Myer’s friend and SC Democratic Representative of District 93. Myers was also a life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.

Maurice Drayton, Myer’s Friend, Fraternity brother, and teammate for over 30 years shared that he will truly miss his forever friend “I’m really gonna miss you. It’s really gonna be different. Times is gonna be hard. It’s gonna be slow. For the rest of my life, I’m going to be thinking about you my brother, my friend, my brother, my quarterback,” said Drayton.

During the service, the family announced the establishment of the Stanley and Tashia Myers Foundation where memorials can be mailed to honor Stanley Myers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.