SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

AWARENESS: Exclusive With Sheila Johnson, Co-Founder of BET & America’s First Black Female Billionaire

On this week’s episode, Billie Jean Shaw has an exclusive sit down with Sheila Johnson. Johnson...
On this week’s episode, Billie Jean Shaw has an exclusive sit down with Sheila Johnson. Johnson is the co-founder of BET and America’s first Black female billionaire.(Billie Jean Shaw, Awareness)
By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
On this week’s episode Billie Jean Shaw has an exclusive sit down with Sheila Johnson. Johnson is the co-founder of BET and America’s first Black female billion

On this week’s episode, Billie Jean Shaw has an exclusive sit down with Sheila Johnson. Johnson is the co-founder of BET and America’s first Black female billionaire. During the interview Johnson discussed what she thinks about the BET network now, if she would return, her 33 year marriage to Bob Johnson, her new found success in the hospitality industry and her newly released memoir “Walk Through Fire.”

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Billie Jean Shaw kicks off the interview asking Sheila Johnson about the highs and lows she experienced launching the nation’s first Black-owned network for the Black community in 1980. She also revealed the moment she became concerned about the future of BET while showcasing Black artists’ music videos and which programming she was most proud of launching on the network. Johnson also answers if she would be interested in owning BET again.

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.

During this segment, Johnson explains life after BET and how she landed in a newfound success as the CEO of Salamander Resorts. Johnson says everything she learned at BET she took over to the hospitality industry bringing an “experience” and entertainment to her luxury resorts.

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.

In the final part of the interview Johnson discusses her newly released memoir, “Walk Through Fire, A Memoir of Love, Loss and Triumph.” For the first time ever, Johnson is speaking about her career, her 33-year marriage to Bob Johnson and the “fire” she’s had to walk through over the years to reach her success.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
The Lexington Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying an individual in...
Lexington police ask public for help identifying individual in connection with attempted armed robbery
One person has died after a suspected drowning at Lake Kendall in Camden.
Police: One dead after suspected drowning in Camden lake

Latest News

WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Awareness: Exclusive With Sheila Johnson, Co-Founder of BET & America’s First Black Female Billionaire Part 1
WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Awareness: Exclusive With Sheila Johnson, Co-Founder of BET & America’s First Black Female Billionaire Part 3
WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Awareness: Exclusive With Sheila Johnson, Co-Founder of BET & America’s First Black Female Billionaire Part 2
On this week’s episode Billie Jean Shaw has an exclusive sit down with Sheila Johnson. Johnson...
Exclusive With Sheila Johnson, Co-Founder of BET & America’s First Black Female Billionaire