AWARENESS: Exclusive With Sheila Johnson, Co-Founder of BET & America’s First Black Female Billionaire

On this week’s episode, Billie Jean Shaw has an exclusive sit down with Sheila Johnson. Johnson is the co-founder of BET and America’s first Black female billionaire. During the interview Johnson discussed what she thinks about the BET network now, if she would return, her 33 year marriage to Bob Johnson, her new found success in the hospitality industry and her newly released memoir “Walk Through Fire.”

Billie Jean Shaw kicks off the interview asking Sheila Johnson about the highs and lows she experienced launching the nation’s first Black-owned network for the Black community in 1980. She also revealed the moment she became concerned about the future of BET while showcasing Black artists’ music videos and which programming she was most proud of launching on the network. Johnson also answers if she would be interested in owning BET again.

During this segment, Johnson explains life after BET and how she landed in a newfound success as the CEO of Salamander Resorts. Johnson says everything she learned at BET she took over to the hospitality industry bringing an “experience” and entertainment to her luxury resorts.

In the final part of the interview Johnson discusses her newly released memoir, “Walk Through Fire, A Memoir of Love, Loss and Triumph.” For the first time ever, Johnson is speaking about her career, her 33-year marriage to Bob Johnson and the “fire” she’s had to walk through over the years to reach her success.

