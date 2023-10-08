SkyView
3 students arrested for high school hit lists, authorities say

Officials said three students are facing charges after evidence of hit lists were found on...
By Anne Maxwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – Three Florida teens face felony charges after police said they created hit lists to hurt and kill their fellow high school students.

A text thread of threats may lead to felony charges for three Creekside High School students. One of them is 15 years old, the other two are just 14.

A Creekside parent who did not want to be identified expressed their concerns.

“The first thing that as a mom that I wanted to know is ‘Who was on that list?’ That’s what scared me the most,” she said.

Associate Schools Superintendent Paul Abbatinozzi said the families of the students targeted in the lists have been notified.

He said the number consists of five or six students.

The investigation began on Friday last week after someone who had seen the group’s text messages went to the administration at Creekside High School.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office got involved after.

Sheriff Robert Hardwick said evidence of the hit lists was found on the students’ cell phones.

According to arrest reports, the three students were part of a Russian communist group they had formed due to being bullied, calling it the United Boyopolis Socialist Republic.

The report said the group’s texts identified targets, included an aerial photo of Creekside High School with a circle around a spot in the courtyard, and discussed the potential use of weapons.

The three teens are in custody and will remain in custody for at least 21 days.

