USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands

The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands of South Carolina on Friday afternoon.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands on Friday afternoon.

The 2.24 magnitude quake was reported at 12:24 p.m. Fri., Oct. 7 near Elgin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

The quake comes after months of no earthquake activity in the area.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

