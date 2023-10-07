USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands on Friday afternoon.

The 2.24 magnitude quake was reported at 12:24 p.m. Fri., Oct. 7 near Elgin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

Back again?!?



USGS confirms a magnitude 2.24 #earthquake centered 8.3 km SE of Elgin, South Carolina, occurred at 12:24 yesterday afternoon (10/6/2023). pic.twitter.com/dcmq4xXkdv — SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) October 7, 2023

The quake comes after months of no earthquake activity in the area.

