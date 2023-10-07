TROPICS: Remnants of Philippe impacting New England and watching one area in the eastern Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Philippe is impacting the Northeast with heavy rain and gusty winds tonight into Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

By the end of the weekend what’s left of Philippe will move north into Canada.

Just off the African coastline, we’re watching a cluster of thunderstorms. As this cluster of storms moves over the Atlantic Ocean, it is expected to slowly organize with a 70% chance of development in the next 5-7 days. If we have a system develop, the next name on our list is ‘Sean’.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.