TROPICS: Remnants of Philippe impacting New England and watching one area in the eastern Atlantic

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Philippe is impacting the Northeast with heavy rain and gusty winds tonight into Sunday.

By the end of the weekend what’s left of Philippe will move north into Canada.

Just off the African coastline, we’re watching a cluster of thunderstorms. As this cluster of storms moves over the Atlantic Ocean, it is expected to slowly organize with a 70% chance of development in the next 5-7 days. If we have a system develop, the next name on our list is ‘Sean’.

