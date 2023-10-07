SkyView
Trooper: One dead, one injured following Orangeburg County collision

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person died and another individual was injured...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person died and another individual was injured following a crash in Orangeburg County.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person died and another individual was injured following a crash in Orangeburg County.

Master Trooper M.R. Ridgeway said at 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 178 near Cannon Road, about two miles west of Orangeburg County, a 2015 Toyota SUV with a Charleston passenger was traveling west when the SUV went off the left side of the roadway, striking a ditch, and then a tree.

The passenger was injured and was transported by helicopter to Augusta Hospital while the driver passed away at the scene said officials.

The South Carolina Highway Control has begun an investigation into the crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

