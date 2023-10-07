SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Traffic alert: Section of Gervais Street to be temporarily closed due to Street Bridge Dinner

The Columbia Police Department reported portions of Gervais Street will be closed due to the...
The Columbia Police Department reported portions of Gervais Street will be closed due to the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner courtesy of Carolina Together.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported portions of Gervais Street will be closed due to the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner courtesy of Carolina Together.

Officers said Gervais Street will be temporarily closed from Huger Street to the West Columbia side of the Gervais bridge starting at 6 a.m. on Sun. Oct. 8 for set up. Officers added the area will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is Sun. Oct. 8 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
De'Mario Wagner was denied bond.
2 arrested in connection with Food Lion shooting nearly a month later
George Curtis
Shooting that injured 2 US Marshals still under investigation one week later
A Los Angeles Airbnb host claims a woman has been squatting for over a year.
Airbnb tenant has spent more than 2 years at home and refuses to leave, host says
The Lexington Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying an individual in...
Lexington police ask public for help identifying individual in connection with attempted armed robbery

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one person was dead and another individual was...
Trooper: One dead, one injured following Orangeburg County collision
Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
3 teens killed in tragic accident in Chesnee laid to rest
The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake hit in the Midlands of South Carolina on Friday...
USGS: Earthquake confirmed in Midlands
Officials reported three adults have been displaced after a Saturday morning mobile home fire.
Three displaced after Kershaw County mobile home fire