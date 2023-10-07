Traffic alert: Portoins of Gervais Street to be temporarily closed due to Street Bridge Dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported portions of Gervais Street will be closed due to the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner courtesy of Carolina Together.

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner courtesy of Carolina Together Dinner is tomorrow from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Gervais St. will be temporarily closed from Huger St. to the West Columbia side of the Gervais bridge at 6 a.m. for set up. Area will reopen when safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/yN0SAcxdGQ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 7, 2023

Officers said Gervais Street will be temporarily closed from Huger Street to the West Columbia side of the Gervais bridge starting at 6 a.m. on Sun. Oct. 8 for set up. Officers added the area will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is Sun. Oct. 8 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

