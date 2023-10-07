Three displaced after Kershaw County mobile home fire

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials reported three adults have been displaced after a Saturday morning mobile home fire.

At 12:41 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 7, The Kershaw County Fire Service and the Lugoff Fire Department were alerted of a mobile house fire on the 200 Block Watts Hill Road.

When fire crews arrived, flames were seen coming from inside the home. Engine 13 arrived and crews began to bring the fire under control said fire officials.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the American Red Cross was notified to assist with the three displaced adults.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.