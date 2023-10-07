SkyView
Sumter police searching for missing sisters

The Sumter police are searching for missing teenage sisters who were last seen on Thurs. Oct. 5
The Sumter Police Department has asked the public for help in searching for missing sisters.(Sumter Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has asked the public for help in searching for missing sisters.

Officers said Aleaha Ammons, 16, and Hannah Ammons, were last seen around 10 p.m. on Thurs. Oct. 5 at their Virginia Drive home and were reported missing on Fri. Oct. 5. Family members said they may be headed to or are in the Walterboro/Colleton County area.

If you the sisters or know where they can be found, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

