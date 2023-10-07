Sumter police searching for missing sisters

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has asked the public for help in searching for missing sisters.

Officers said Aleaha Ammons, 16, and Hannah Ammons, were last seen around 10 p.m. on Thurs. Oct. 5 at their Virginia Drive home and were reported missing on Fri. Oct. 5. Family members said they may be headed to or are in the Walterboro/Colleton County area.

If you the sisters or know where they can be found, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

