Police: One dead after suspected drowning in Camden lake

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a suspected drowning in Lake Kendall in Camden.

Officers said around 3:45 p.m., two people were swimming in the lake when one of the swimmers went under the water and did not resurface.

According to Camden Police Chief Jack Rushing, emergency crews, Kershaw County Fire Service, and EMS all responded. There were several bystanders at the lake when the suspected drowning happened, Rushing said.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said the victim was a 20-yeaer-old male.

The incident is being investigated by Camden Police.

The incident is developing and updates will be made to this story when available.

