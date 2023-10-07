Lexington police ask public for help identifying individual in connection with attempted armed robbery

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has asked the public for help with identifying an individual in connection with an attempted armed robbery.

Chief Terrence Green said on Fri. Oct. 6, around 12:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard for an alleged armed robbery.

According to victim statements, an individual pointed his firearm at a woman sitting in her vehicle, the suspect demanded money before she drove away from the scene.

Officers said the individual was described to be a white male in his 50s with a light-colored beard, scruffy in appearance. On video footage, the individual was seen entering a Nissan sedan with a silver license plate displaying the USC Gamecock symbol on it.

If you have any information about the incident or the individual, you are encouraged to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-359-6260.

