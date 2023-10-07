SkyView
Lexington police ask public for help identifying individual in connection with attempted armed robbery

The Lexington Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying an individual in connection with an attempted armed robbery.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has asked the public for help with identifying an individual in connection with an attempted armed robbery.

Chief Terrence Green said on Fri. Oct. 6, around 12:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard for an alleged armed robbery.

According to victim statements, an individual pointed his firearm at a woman sitting in her vehicle, the suspect demanded money before she drove away from the scene.

Officers said the individual was described to be a white male in his 50s with a light-colored beard, scruffy in appearance. On video footage, the individual was seen entering a Nissan sedan with a silver license plate displaying the USC Gamecock symbol on it.

If you have any information about the incident or the individual, you are encouraged to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-359-6260.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

