FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Our next cold front has finally arrived!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A cold front will bring the Midlands cooler air to round out the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· Clearing skies and a nice breeze this afternoon.

· Chilly Sunday and Monday morning!

· Warming up again next week.

· Showers return by next Friday.

First Alert Summary

The cold front we’ve been tracking all week has finally arrived! After dealing with thick cloud cover and a few sprinkles this morning, skies will clear out this afternoon as dry air begins to settle in. It’ll be breezy behind this front, with gusts around 15 MPH throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the upper-70s.

Once we get past sunset, the cooler air we’ve been waiting for will return. By sunrise, temperatures will be in the mid-40s! Sunday afternoon is a lot cooler, with highs only in the upper-60s. Prepare for another chilly morning on Monday, with lows in the low and mid-40s.

By the middle of the upcoming week, we will warm up again. Highs are back in the 80s on Tuesday. Cloud cover fills in on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, scattered showers make a return to the Midlands to round out the work week.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy and a few sprinkles early, followed by the return of sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Sunny skies and cool. Highs near 70 degrees.

Monday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: More sunshine. Warm, with highs in the low-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs in the upper-70s.

