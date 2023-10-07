Educating about diversity: Richland Two hosts Parade of Nations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Richland County School District Two, Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a celebration of culture.

The month is also an opportunity to educate students and community members.

For the second year in a row, the district hosted the Parade of Nations, an event where Hispanic culture is showcased to help community members learn more about it.

“We have our schools collaborate together and select the nation that they would like to represent. They then pull together, exhibit information about that nation, whatever it is that they think is important for us to know about that nation, and prepare tables where people can come and visit and get that information on the Hispanic nation,” said the district’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Helen Grant.

“Then we have a parade where we have a banner for each nation, and the schools have representatives that march in the parade representing the countries that they’ve selected,” she continued.

The event happened Saturday outside of the Richland Two Institute of Innovation at 763 Fashion Drive in Columbia.

Grant said the event will feature food, music and educational opportunities for all attendees.

“I’m always reminded that we’re an educational institution. And so part of the goal of doing this is to celebrate, of course, our Hispanic families, but also to make sure those of us who are not Hispanic can learn something new about the culture of the people that we go to school with, that we work with,” said Grant.

For the event, over 20 schools in the district are representing different Hispanic countries, such as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

“We group schools together based on their first or second choice of the country that they’d like to represent and then we ask them to collaborate together. So for some of our groups, we’ll have a high school, a middle school, and an elementary school all in the same group working together,” Grant said.

With the country of their choosing, the schools will create a table filled with decorations that best feature the country they chose to represent.

However, Grant said flags from all Hispanic countries will be showcased regardless of whether or not the country is represented by a school.

According to Grant, in prior years, schools had their own events to celebrate the national month; however, the Parade of Nations is a way for the district to also celebrate in conjunction with the schools.

Grant added that events like these are important to continue to address the growing diversity in the district.

“We have in Richland Two about 12.9% student population that is Hispanic or Latino and so that’s a sizable portion of our population. And our goal is always for everyone to feel like they belong, for everyone to be included, and we try to make sure that we’re celebrating the culture and heritage of those of us who are here within our Richland Two family,” Grant said.

