West Fraser Lumber to expand in Newberry County bringing 30 new jobs

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - West Fraser has announced it is growing its Newberry County Sawmill operations, bringing 30 new jobs.

Officials said this is the third expansion in 10 years.

“West Fraser is excited to grow our presence in Newberry County. This expansion and upgrades will ensure our Newberry facility is well-equipped to compete in the global lumber markets and provide quality products to our customers for many years to come. Many thanks to the county of Newberry and the greater Newberry community, who supported this project and built a competitive investment climate with a skilled labor force, making Newberry an ideal community to grow our business,” said West Fraser vice president of Capital and Technology Chuck Watkins.

The company, located at 3287 College Street, produces wood products and manufactures lumber among other products that are used in home construction and remodeling.

The nearly $18 million investment is the third expansion in 10 years.

“West Fraser is a very important part of Newberry County. This expansion includes a significant financial investment and the addition of stable, good-paying jobs to our community, which is a great win for everyone in Newberry County. This addition also helps to ensure their continued presence in Newberry County for years to come,” said Newberry County Council Chairman Todd Johnson.

Operations are expected to be online by early next year.

Officials said the expansion will help West Fraser modernize and increase productivity.

“We are proud that Newberry County proves to be a viable location for West Fraser. By providing a strong and dedicated workforce and supporting West Fraser’s vision, South Carolina plays a pivotal role in helping the company continue to expand its South Carolina presence,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Anyone who’s interested in joining the company is asked to visit the company’s website.

