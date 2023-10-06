SkyView
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announces Jail Administrator of the Year

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One woman from Sumter County was recognized for her work as a jail administrator.

Director of the Sumter County Detention Center, Major Patricia Ray was named the 2023 Jail Administrator of the Year.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Ray has been working in law enforcement for more than 33 years. She has held many positions such as a deputy, investigator, captain, assistant chief, and the administrator of the jail in Darlington.

When SCSO asked Ray about her work with them, Ray said, “It is good to work for a department that is looking out for the community they love.” Regarding the support she and others in the agency receive, she adds, “Anything we need is available to us as a part of the SCSO to get the job done.”

Ray received the award Tuesday during the South Carolina Jail Administrators Association’s annual meeting in Myrtle Beach.

“If we really listen to people, we will hear something for the first time. When I am talking to someone, I don’t want it to be negative, I want it to be positive. A lot of people are not used to this. If the tone is always positive and actions are always positive, I hope to get people to think [about their lives and choices]—they don’t have to do it—I want them to just think about what I just said. Hopefully, they can begin to see the possibilities of a better life being real. It is all in the approach,” Ray said.

