Soda City Living: Painting with a Twist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today we’re visiting Painting with a Twist in Columbia, a place where everyone can be an artist.

One of the artists who works there takes you through a painting step-by-step during a 2-hour session.

If that’s not your vibe, there are so many other options like pouring a candle, painting on ceramic, or popping in during the day for a quick session.

If you want to do it all in the comfort of your own home — there’s even an option for that.

