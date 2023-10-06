SkyView
Soda City Living: Painting with a Twist

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today we’re visiting Painting with a Twist in Columbia, a place where everyone can be an artist.

One of the artists who works there takes you through a painting step-by-step during a 2-hour session.

If that’s not your vibe, there are so many other options like pouring a candle, painting on ceramic, or popping in during the day for a quick session.

If you want to do it all in the comfort of your own home — there’s even an option for that.

