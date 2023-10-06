SLED investigates shooting that injured 2 US Marshalls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer-involved shooting where two U.S. Marshalls were injured.

On Friday, Sept. 29, U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force responded to a hotel in the Irmo area where they had located a Georgia fugitive, George Curtis, 78.

Officials said Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Augusta, Ga., for child rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

An exchange of gunfire between Curtis and members of the U.S. Marshals Service ensued after deputy marshalls attempted to arrest him.

During the shootout, two U.S. Marshalls were shot, but were treated at the hospital, and are now recovering from their injuries, officials stated. Curtis died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The incident is still under investigation.

Officials said SLED was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting by the U.S. Marshals Service. Information gathered in the investigation will be summarized in a case file report and submitted to prosecutors.

According to officials, the incident was the 31st officer-involved shooting and the first officer-involved shooting for the U.S. Marshalls in the state this year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.