Rendez-Vouz exhibit offers glimpse into work of iconic designer Alexander McQueen

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Strut your way to the Columbia Museum of Art this weekend for the opening of Rendez-Vous! to experience the works of the great designer Lee Alexander McQueen and photography of Ann Ray!

Jackie Adams, Director of Art and Learning, at the Columbia Museum of Art talked to Intisar Faulkner on WIS Midday about this exclusive new addition.

