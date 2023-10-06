SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Registration deadline approaching for South Carolina voters

South Carolina State Election Commission officials reminded the public of an important voter...
South Carolina State Election Commission officials reminded the public of an important voter registration deadline.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Election Commission officials reminded the public of an important voter registration deadline.

If you want to vote in the November Municipal Election, you have until Sun. Oct. 8 to register.

It is not a presidential election year, but there are still important decisions on the Nov. 7th ballot said administrators.

The deadline for a voter to register and vote in an election is 30 days in advance of the election date.

You must register by the deadline to be eligible to vote:

· Register online at scVOTES.gov (must be received by Sunday, October 8, 2023).

· Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office: By fax or email attachment (must be received by Sunday, October 8, 2023). By mail (must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 10, 2023).

· Register in person at your county voter registration office (most offices will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023 for in-office registrations).

Already registered? Check your registration at scVOTES.gov today to make sure your address is up to date:

· If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.

· If you have moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to election day to help ensure a smoother voting process.

The mission of the State Election Commission is to ensure every eligible citizen can register to vote and participate in fair and impartial elections with the assurance that every vote will count.

For more on voter registration and elections visit scVOTES.gov.Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 100 block of Winter Way.
2 minors shot in Lexington County drive-by
The chase happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when police tried to pull over Whitney C. James for...
Irmo woman charged after car chase with police
S.C. law states a dog that has entered another person’s land without permission shall not be...
Hunting with dogs on other people’s property: What state law says
Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Fallen Richland County deputy is laid to rest
Wells Fargo said many of its 525 workers at its Columbia headquarters will be offered...
Wells Fargo responds to possible layoffs in Richland County

Latest News

A Midlands man’s accomplishment was played out on the Discovery channel this past weekend.
Midlands Native Wins Lake Murray’s Major League National Bass Tournament, Discovery Channel Plays it Out
On Thursday, hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state, along with family and...
‘Genuine and generous:’ RCSD Deputy Jacob Salrin laid to rest as loved ones celebrate his life of service
Top leaders at the State House learned about the challenges facing South Carolina’s military...
SC leaders, military base commanders gather for annual governor’s briefing
As we remember the events of the 1,000 year flood that took place in the capital city eight...
City of Columbia set to begin three phase project on Columbia Canal
The Charleston County School District is facing a new lawsuit, but this one is coming from...
Superintendent sues Charleston County School District