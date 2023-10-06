Prominent Midlands attorney Stanley Myers is laid to rest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The community will gather to say their final good-byes to prominent Midlands attorney Stanley Myers on Friday.

Myers will be remembered at the First Nazareth Baptist Church at 12 p.m.

He was a partner at Moore, Bradley, Myers law firm in West Columbia. His death was announced in September by his Alma Mater, the Citadel.

