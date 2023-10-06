SkyView
Prominent Midlands attorney Stanley Myers is laid to rest

Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died in September, the school said on its website.(The Citadel)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The community will gather to say their final good-byes to prominent Midlands attorney Stanley Myers on Friday.

Myers will be remembered at the First Nazareth Baptist Church at 12 p.m.

He was a partner at Moore, Bradley, Myers law firm in West Columbia. His death was announced in September by his Alma Mater, the Citadel.

