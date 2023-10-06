SkyView
Orangeburg officers search for man and woman with arrest warrants

By Jordyn Markhoff and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officers in Orangeburg are looking for two people who have warrants out for their arrest.

Officials said 43-year-old Lonzzta Brooks is wanted for burglary in the second degree and 31-year-old Devondre Palmer is wanted for domestic violence in the third degree.

A spokesperson for the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety put a notice on Friday asking community members for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or send tips using Tip4211 to 847411.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

