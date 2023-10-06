SkyView
Newberry County deputies warn of missed jury duty scam

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents of missed jury duty scams that are...
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents of missed jury duty scams that are happening in the County.(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents of missed jury duty scams that have happened in the County.

Deputies said people are receiving calls from a party disguising themselves as a representative from the Sheriff’s Office or Clerk of Court’s Office stating the person has missed jury duty.

The Callers are spoofing local numbers and return calls go to a generic mailbox said deputies.

The Caller will either say a warrant has been issued or a payment is needed to settle their fine. Deputies said this is not how a court does business and unless a person received a jury subpoena in the mail or a Sheriff’s deputy delivers to you directly, there is nothing to worry about.

