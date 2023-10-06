Newberry County deputies warn of missed jury duty scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents of missed jury duty scams that have happened in the County.

Deputies said people are receiving calls from a party disguising themselves as a representative from the Sheriff’s Office or Clerk of Court’s Office stating the person has missed jury duty.

The Callers are spoofing local numbers and return calls go to a generic mailbox said deputies.

The Caller will either say a warrant has been issued or a payment is needed to settle their fine. Deputies said this is not how a court does business and unless a person received a jury subpoena in the mail or a Sheriff’s deputy delivers to you directly, there is nothing to worry about.

