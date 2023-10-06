SkyView
New Fire station opens in Fairfield County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Fairfield County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new River Road Fire station in Ridgeway.

Officials said the station will cover the area near Lake Wateree in the Country and will serve around 300 address points.

The new station is a way to bring down insurance rates for homeowners who are served by the station.

The Fairfield County Fire Service is recruiting new volunteer firefighters in the area and County-wide, you can apply here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

