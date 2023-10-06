New Fire station opens in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Fairfield County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new River Road Fire station in Ridgeway.

Officials said the station will cover the area near Lake Wateree in the Country and will serve around 300 address points.

The new station is a way to bring down insurance rates for homeowners who are served by the station.

The Fairfield County Fire Service is recruiting new volunteer firefighters in the area and County-wide, you can apply here.

