Midlands Native Wins Lake Murray’s Major League National Bass Tournament, Discovery Channel Plays it Out

By Kristina Thacker
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man’s accomplishment was played out on the Discovery channel this past weekend.

Anthony Gagliardi is this year’s winner of the Major League 3 Stage Bass Pro Tournament.

The competition saw 80 fishers from around the world, with the winner receiving 100,000 dollars.

“I was super excited,’ said Gagliardi, “It had been 2014 since my last win...almost a decade.”

Gagliardi is a professional fisherman who is no stranger to Lake Murray, as it is literally in his own backyard.

But he says competing on one’s home lake is no advantage.

“Winning on your own lake is hard...There’s not a whole lot of guys who do that. It means way more.”

The tournament played out on the Discovery channel from September 30th to October 1st.

Next year’s tournament will be held in January, where, if he qualifies, Gagliardi can defend his title.

