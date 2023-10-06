Mental Health Awareness Month: How to deal with anxiety and create boundaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of people are affected by mental illness each year.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experienced mental illness in 2021.

Officials also said suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-14

This is an issue that impacts all of us and a conversation that needs to happen both at home and in the workplace as a reminder that you are not alone.

Dr. Bob Murry, the Chief Medical Officer of NextGen Healthcare, came to WIS to discuss the stigmas around mental health.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.