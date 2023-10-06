SkyView
Mental Health Awareness Month: How to deal with anxiety and create boundaries

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of people are affected by mental illness each year.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experienced mental illness in 2021.

Officials also said suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-14

This is an issue that impacts all of us and a conversation that needs to happen both at home and in the workplace as a reminder that you are not alone.

Dr. Bob Murry, the Chief Medical Officer of NextGen Healthcare, came to WIS to discuss the stigmas around mental health.

