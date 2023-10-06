SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Las Vegas police release bodycam video showing arrest of Tupac Shakur murder suspect

This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on...
This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on Sept. 29. Davis is accused of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless, Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Newly released Bodycam video and an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have provided more details about the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.

WARNING: The following video contains uncensored profanity.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Las Vegas police released bodycam video showing the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to the police report, a Clark County grand jury returned an indictment charging Davis on Sept. 28.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team took Davis into custody around 7 a.m. the next day as he was walking down the street near his house.

Body-worn camera video shows officers approach Davis and quickly take him into custody. Davis was cooperative with police, asking for water before he was put in a nearby vehicle.

Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that...
Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was taken to the homicide division office to be interviewed. One body-worn camera more than 47 minutes long showed the trip from Davis’ home to the police headquarters. After his interview, he was photographed and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Davis appeared in court Wednesday, and his arraignment was continued to Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Fallen Richland County deputy is laid to rest
Deputies said Mishalee Morales was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 17 on Ranch Road wearing a black...
Richland County deputies seek public’s help locating missing girl
The shooting happened at the 100 block of Winter Way.
2 minors shot in Lexington County drive-by
Mississippi authorities say Sandra Lynn Henson is facing charges that include larceny,...
Deputies arrest woman accused of crashing weddings in 3 states
S.C. law states a dog that has entered another person’s land without permission shall not be...
Hunting with dogs on other people’s property: What state law says

Latest News

Scores of birds are seen after staff from the Field Museum collected them on Thursday.
More than a thousand migratory birds found dead in Chicago
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is still investigating an officer-involved...
Shooting that injured 2 US Marshalls still under investigation one week later
De'Mario Wagner was denied bond.
2 arrested in connection with Food Lion shooting nearly a month later
A 19-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Columbia Food...
2 arrested in connection with Food Lion shooting nearly a month later