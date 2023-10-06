Kershaw County deputies investigate armed robbery at Camden Dollar General

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Camden.

The robbery happened on Thursday at around 10 p.m. at the store located on Highway 34 and Hermitage Pond Road.

Deputies said a man armed with a handgun went inside the store demanding cash.

Surveillance video showed the man wearing a dark-colored shirt, gloves, and a bandana covering his face. Deputies said the man fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured, according to KCSO.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or by sending an email to Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.

