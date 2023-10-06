FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler air drives down into South Carolina this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Highs will take a step back this weekend, with low temperatures into the 40s to start out Sunday!

First Alert Headlines

Mainly cloudy skies take over for our Friday morning with milder lows in the low to mid-60s.

Warm high temperatures in the 80s continue through this afternoon with some sun breaking out again.

Cooler temperatures arrive for a breezy weekend start, with likely highs close to 69 degrees for Sunday.

Sunday and Monday morning lows back to the 40s!

First Alert Summary

Happy Friday everyone! Thanks to clouds mixing in this morning, lows have only dropped back to the lower and mid-60s around the region. With some afternoon sun breaking out though, we should still see highs close to 82-83 degrees for our Friday.

A cold front will slowly approach the Carolinas into the 1st half of our weekend, dropping back our temperatures, as any humidity completely plummets for the Palmetto State. Once that front passes, even cooler air will drive down from the north, with more weekend sunshine breaking out later into Saturday after some morning clouds keep mixing in.

Highs for the weekend are setting up to be in the upper mid-70s on a breezy Saturday, near 69 degrees on Sunday.

Lows for Sunday and Monday morning will make a return to the 40s!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Morning clouds mix with some breaks of sunshine into the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunshine breaks out following some early clouds mixing in. Highs nearing 77-78 degrees with breezy winds.

Sunday: Sunny and cool with high around 69 degrees after morning lows in the 40s.

Monday: Sunny and nice with highs in the low to mid-70s after morning lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Highs return to the low 80s under mainly sunny skies.

