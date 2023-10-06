SkyView
Columbia kicks off annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream food drive

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has started its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Honor the Dream,” food drive.

Officials said the City of Columbia has collaborated with Richland County School District One and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation for the annual food drive which benefits Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The Food drive is held annually to honor the community service legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Some requested items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods, and canned meats.

The public can drop off donations at the following locations:

  • Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street
  • Columbia City Hall, 1737 Main Street
  • Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C
  • Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street
  • Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
  • Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive
  • Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
  • James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Avenue, Columbia, SC 29204
  • Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
  • Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street
  • Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street
  • Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
  • Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
  • City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street
  • Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street
  • Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square
  • City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue
  • Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street

For more information, contact the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

