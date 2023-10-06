City of Columbia to host Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds will once again walk outside Page Ellington Park to help raise awareness of domestic violence and abuse crimes happening in the community.

The 17th annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will begin on Saturday with a Purple Rally Ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk will then begin at 10 a.m.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann came to WIS to talk more about the event.

According to the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 30,000 victims were affected by domestic violence Statewide in 2022.

