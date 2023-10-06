SkyView
Car goes airborne, hits school gym

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) – A car crashed into a Philadelphia school Friday morning, damaging the school and sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and slammed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy charter school.

Emergency crews had to extricate the unresponsive driver from the wrecked car, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Luckily, students were not in the portion of the building where the accident happened. It houses the school’s gym and cafeteria.

A witness who was nearby witnessed the crash and said the car went airborne after it lost control, spinning sideways, striking a sign, tree, fence and the school building.

