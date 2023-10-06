SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Blue Bike program in City of Columbia is out of service

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Blue Bike program in the City of Columbia has been out of service since the spring, according to Comet who partnered with BeWegen to run the bikes.

BeWegen filed for bankruptcy, Comet stated, and the company along with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) is looking for a new electric bike partner to replace them.

Comet said because federal funds are involved, the charging stations and bikes can’t be removed.

BCBS posted a message on its website that said:

“Blue Bike is closed. As of now, it is no longer possible to unlock bikes. We will provide further notice if the system reopens. We are sorry for any inconveniences.”

WIS News 10 reached out to the City of Columbia and Blue Cross Blue Shield, but haven’t heard back yet.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jacob Erin Salrin
Fallen Richland County deputy is laid to rest
Deputies said Mishalee Morales was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 17 on Ranch Road wearing a black...
Richland County deputies seek public’s help locating missing girl
The shooting happened at the 100 block of Winter Way.
2 minors shot in Lexington County drive-by
Mississippi authorities say Sandra Lynn Henson is facing charges that include larceny,...
Deputies arrest woman accused of crashing weddings in 3 states
S.C. law states a dog that has entered another person’s land without permission shall not be...
Hunting with dogs on other people’s property: What state law says

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler air drives down into South Carolina this weekend
Death investigation
Coroner releases cause of death for Anderson County infant
The Blue Bike program in the City of Columbia has been out of service since the spring,...
Blue Bike program in City of Columbia is out of service
Director of the Sumter County Detention Center, Major Patricia Ray was named the 2023 Jail...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announces Jail Administrator of the Year