Blue Bike program in City of Columbia is out of service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Blue Bike program in the City of Columbia has been out of service since the spring, according to Comet who partnered with BeWegen to run the bikes.

BeWegen filed for bankruptcy, Comet stated, and the company along with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) is looking for a new electric bike partner to replace them.

Comet said because federal funds are involved, the charging stations and bikes can’t be removed.

BCBS posted a message on its website that said:

“Blue Bike is closed. As of now, it is no longer possible to unlock bikes. We will provide further notice if the system reopens. We are sorry for any inconveniences.”

WIS News 10 reached out to the City of Columbia and Blue Cross Blue Shield, but haven’t heard back yet.

