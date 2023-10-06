SkyView
2 arrested in connection with Food Lion shooting nearly a month later

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Columbia Food Lion nearly a month later, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

De’Mario Wagner, 19, and Emmanuel Gilliard, 17, are both charged with two counts of attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Wagner was denied bond while Gilliard was given a $200,000 surety bond.

The shooting happened on Sept. 4 at the Food Lion on the 4700 block of Hardscrabble Road.

Two people were hurt and taken to the hospital, RCSD said.

Deputies stated the investigation is ongoing and more people could be arrested.

A mug shot for Gilliard was not released because of his age.

