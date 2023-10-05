SkyView
Voting registration deadlines in S.C. are approaching

The deadline to register to vote in person is Friday, and the deadline to register to vote online is Saturday.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Heads up, South Carolina! If you plan to vote in this year’s elections, you are running out of time to register.

The deadline to register to vote in person is Friday, and the deadline to register to vote online is Saturday.

Horry County Director of Elections Sandy Martin said you can go to multiple places to register, including the library, chamber of commerce or the elections office.

According to Martin, all you need to bring with you to register to vote in person is something with your name and address on it. For the voting online registration, you will need a South Carolina driver’s license.

For both methods, it is important to have your address up to date.

Martin said she has worked for the elections office since she was 17 in 1984. She said municipal elections see less voter registration but are just as important because you’re electing the people who sponsor you in the city.

But with the current process that Martin called much simpler than the past, she said people who want to vote don’t have a reason to not be registered.

Back when Martin started, they had 40,000 registered voters. That number, according to Martin, is up to 270,000 today.

Click here to see if you are registered to vote or find your polling place.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

For mail registry, the mail must be postmarked 30 days before the election.

