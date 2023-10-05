SkyView
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at College of Charleston

Vice President Kamala Harris will be at the College of Charleston on Oct. 11 as part of her...
Vice President Kamala Harris will be at the College of Charleston on Oct. 11 as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” according to a release from the college.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - United States Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the Lowcountry next week.

Harris will be at the College of Charleston on Oct. 11 as part of her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” according to a release from the college.

“The tour focuses on key issues that disproportionately impact young people across America,” a release from the Office of the Vice President states. The tour touches on issues from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, mental health and book bans.

College of Charleston students will have the opportunity to ask the vice president questions.

“The College of Charleston is honored to host Vice President Harris on campus,” says Andrew Hsu, president of the College of Charleston. “Vice President Harris’ visit to our university is a wonderful opportunity for our students to hear and see a world leader up close and provides them a chance to share their thoughts on policies important to them. We thank the White House for selecting the College of Charleston as part of its engagement initiative.”

The event will be at the Sottile Theatre at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

