TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe tracks towards Bermuda

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Located well to the north of the Virgin Islands now, Tropical Storm Philippe keeps producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tropical Storm Philippe has strengthened. As of the latest advisory, Philippe has maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH.

Tropical Storm Philippe will continue on a northward path as we look ahead, and it will continue to slowly strengthen. At the end of this week, Philippe will move close to Bermuda as a Tropical Storm. By this weekend, portions of New England could face coastal flooding, heavy rain and gusty winds from Philippe as it makes landfall. It moves toward Maine by this weekend as a post tropical system with winds around 50-60mph.

Only 4 names are left on our list for Atlantic Hurricane season. Deep in the Atlantic, we aren’t watching any other disturbances. If we have a new system develop, the next name on our list is ‘Sean’. We’re watching a tropical wave come off the coast of Africa that has a 30% chance of development in the next 7 days.

